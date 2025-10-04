Mylan's Generic Aciclovir In USA

Mylan's 400mg and 800mg aciclovir tablets, generic versions ofGlaxo Wellcome's antiviral Zovirax, have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, no marketing or manufacture of the generic will start until ongoing litigation issues are dealt with. The company has also received tentative approval for its 1mg, 2mg, 5mg and 10mg generic terazosin HCl capsules.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze