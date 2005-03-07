Mylan takeover of King aborted

The long-running saga of generics drugmaker Mylan Laboratories' proposed takeover of fellow USA-based King Pharmaceutical (Marketletters passim) had been drawn to a conclusion, with both partners unable to agree on terms for a revised transaction.

Therefore the deal, which had been strongly opposed by Mylan minority shareholder Carl Icahn, has been called off altogether, according to a joint statement from the companies issued late on Sunday, February 27.