Thursday 18 June 2026

Mylan to offer $500M notes

10 July 2005

US generic drugs maker Mylan Laboratories has announced a proposed $500.0 million offering, subject to market and other conditions, of unsecured senior notes due 2010 and 2015. The notes will be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and to persons outside the USA under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Mylan intends to use the proceeds from the issue to fund a portion of its purchase of up to $1.0 billion shares of its common stock pursuant to its previously-announced modified Dutch auction self-tender offer to shareholders (Marketletter June 20). The offer is currently scheduled to expire on July 15. The issuance of the notes is currently expected to close after that date.

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