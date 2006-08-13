Friday 22 November 2024

Mylan updates on fentanyl expectations

13 August 2006

US generics firm Mylan Laboratories took a hefty tumble when the Food and Drug Administration approved a second company to market a copy version of the analgesic fentanyl patch, despite the firm reiterating its fiscal 2007 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.55. The FDA cleared Greek drugmaker Lavipharm to sell the product in the USA and Mylan's shares dropped 15% to $19.92 on this news on August 7.

Mylan had just announced that it no longer expected additional generic transdermal fentanyl approvals during its fiscal 2007 year, which ends next March 31. The company said that an FDA filing from PriCara (a unit of Ortho-McNeil which markets the branded product as its Duragesic Patch) recently became available for public viewing on the agency's web site.

It said that the filing supports Mylan's position and its request in an earlier citizen petition for the FDA to require all applicants for fentanyl transdermal systems to conduct their own individual studies to determine the effect of an overlay with their respective patches. Based on the information in the PriCara filing, as well as the safety issues raised in the three fentanyl citizen petitions currently filed with the FDA, Mylan no longer anticipates that additional generic fentanyl this fiscal year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze