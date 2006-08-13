Mylan updates on fentanyl expectations

US generics firm Mylan Laboratories took a hefty tumble when the Food and Drug Administration approved a second company to market a copy version of the analgesic fentanyl patch, despite the firm reiterating its fiscal 2007 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.55. The FDA cleared Greek drugmaker Lavipharm to sell the product in the USA and Mylan's shares dropped 15% to $19.92 on this news on August 7.
Mylan had just announced that it no longer expected additional generic transdermal fentanyl approvals during its fiscal 2007 year, which ends next March 31. The company said that an FDA filing from PriCara (a unit of Ortho-McNeil which markets the branded product as its Duragesic Patch) recently became available for public viewing on the agency's web site.
It said that the filing supports Mylan's position and its request in an earlier citizen petition for the FDA to require all applicants for fentanyl transdermal systems to conduct their own individual studies to determine the effect of an overlay with their respective patches. Based on the information in the PriCara filing, as well as the safety issues raised in the three fentanyl citizen petitions currently filed with the FDA, Mylan no longer anticipates that additional generic fentanyl this fiscal year.
