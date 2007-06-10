Mylan wins reversal in patent dispute over Pfizer's Norvasc

US generic drugmaker Mylan Laboratories says that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has reversed a prior unfavorable judgment in its patent infringement litigation with world drug giant Pfizer concerning the latter's hypertension drug Norvasc (amlodipine besylate). On February 22, the district court for the Western District of Pennsylvania ruled in favor of Pfizer but Mylan was able to launch its amlodipine products following a March 22 decision by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that claims parts of the amlodipine '303 patent were invalid.
