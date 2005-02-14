Myogen alters ambrisentan guidance

US biopharmaceutical firm Myogen has amended the guidelines for its ambrisentan clinical development program.

In January 2004, the company began patient enrollment for ARIES 1 and 2, two Phase III trials evaluating ambrisentan for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Aries 2 is progressing in line with previous guidance and is expected to complete enrollment by the end of June 2004. However, for ARIES 1, which will be conducted in the USA, the company predicts completion by the fourth quarter of 2005.