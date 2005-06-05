Myogen and Novartis expand collaboration

Denver, Colorado, USA-headquartered Myogen says that it has expanded its partnership with Swiss drug major Novartis, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel drugs for cardiovascular disease, to include the former's histone deacetylase inhibitor program. In addition, the firm has achieved three development milestones under the existing alliance, each of which have triggered undisclosed milestone payments to Myogen.

Terms of the expansion include an extension of research funding for a minimum of three years and undisclosed signing fees, milestone and royalty payments on sales of products that make it to market.

On completion of Phase II clinical trials of certain HDACi product candidates licensed to Novartis, Myogen holds an option to enter into a co-promotion and profit-sharing deal in some territories, subject to the reimbursment of Novartis for expenses incurred through Phase II development.