Myogen extends deal with Novartis

Denver, USA-based Myogen has announced a two-year extension of its research collaboration with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis for the discovery and development of novel drugs for the treatment of heart muscle disease.

Under the extension of the accord, which began in September 2003, Novartis will provide research funding through October 2008 in exchange for rights to license compounds developed under the collaboration. The agreement includes milestones and royalty payments on sales of products that are successfully commercialized.

On the completion of Phase II clinical trials of product candidates that Novartis has licensed under the collaboration, Myogen has an option to enter into a co-promotion and profit sharing agreement in the cardiac field in certain markets, subject to it reimbursing Novartis for certain costs incurred through the completion of Phase II trials as well as a commensurate portion of future development and marketing costs and the elimination of the associated royalty.