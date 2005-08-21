Myogen's ambrisentan sees good Ph II data

Myogen, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on small-molecule therapeutics for cardiovascular disorders, says that positive results from a Phase II trial of ambrisentan in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension have been published in this month's issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
The paper describes the efficacy and safety results of four doses of the oral endothelin type A receptor-selective antagonist and concludes that its appears to improve exercise capacity, symptoms and hemodynamics in patients with World Health Organization class II to III PAH, and that ambrisentan may have a very favorable efficacy-to-safety ratio in patients with the disease.
In addition, the August issue of Future Cardiology contains a review article describing the potential of the drug as a new treatment for patients with PAH.
