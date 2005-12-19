Myogen soars 40% on strong ambrisentan Ph III data

Denver, USA-based Myogen has reported positive top line results from ARIES-2, the first pivotal Phase III trial evaluating ambrisentan, an oral endothelin receptor antagonist, in pulmonary arterial hypertension.
The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of improved exercise capacity according to placebo-corrected mean change in six-minute walk distance at week 12 compared to baseline. 5mg of the agent improved the placebo-corrected mean 6MWD 59.5m (p=0.0002) and 2.5mg extended it 32.3 meters (p=0.0219). For the placebo group, the mean 6MWD at week 12 decreased from baseline by 10.1m.
The firm noted that these results and those of its long-term Phase II trial suggest that, if approved, ambrisentan could ultimately represent a "major treatment advance for patients with PAH." Shares in Myogen soared 40% to $27.35 on the day of the announcement, December 12.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze