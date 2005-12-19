Myogen soars 40% on strong ambrisentan Ph III data

Denver, USA-based Myogen has reported positive top line results from ARIES-2, the first pivotal Phase III trial evaluating ambrisentan, an oral endothelin receptor antagonist, in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of improved exercise capacity according to placebo-corrected mean change in six-minute walk distance at week 12 compared to baseline. 5mg of the agent improved the placebo-corrected mean 6MWD 59.5m (p=0.0002) and 2.5mg extended it 32.3 meters (p=0.0219). For the placebo group, the mean 6MWD at week 12 decreased from baseline by 10.1m.

The firm noted that these results and those of its long-term Phase II trial suggest that, if approved, ambrisentan could ultimately represent a "major treatment advance for patients with PAH." Shares in Myogen soared 40% to $27.35 on the day of the announcement, December 12.