Myotrophin Review Date Set

- Cephalon's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Myotrophin (insulin-like growth factor-1) will be reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee on June 7. The FDA is therefore seeking review of the data prior to the submission of a New Drug Application for the product, which should occur before year-end, according to Cephalon.
