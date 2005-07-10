Myriad acquires patent on key AD protein: AB42

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA-based group Myriad Genetics has acquired a US patent that broadens its intellectual property base around agents that selectively lower amyloid beta 42 protein, a key initiator of Alzheimer's disease.

According to the firm, the patent further protects its investment in the commercialization of its investigational AD drug Flurizan (MPC-7869). Patent no 6,911,466 covers methods of using a broad class of compounds known as selective amyloid beta 42 lowering agents to reduce levels of the neurotoxic peptide. The firm holds exclusive rights to the patent under a licensing agreement with the USA's Mayo Clinic.