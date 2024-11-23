Myriad Genetics Identifies Brain Cancer Gene

- Scientists at Myriad Genetics have identified the first major genethought to be responsible for glioma, a form of brain cancer. Called BNC1, the identification of the gene is expected to aid the development of diagnostics and therapies for this disease. The researchers believe that the BNC1 gene may also play a role in the progression of other cancers, and research in this area is ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze