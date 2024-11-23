Myriad Genetics To Begin Beta-Site Testing With BRACAone

- Myriad Genetics is to begin beta-site testing in 14 US cancer centers with BRACAone for the diagnosis of a genetic susceptibility to breast and ovarian cancer. A fully-sequenced DNA examination, it is able to detect mutations in the coding region of a woman's BRCA1 gene in those patients who already have breast cancer and have a family history of the disease. They are then offered a range of early intervention procedures and counselling.