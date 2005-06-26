Myriad's Flurizan: good results in mild AD

USA-based biopharmaceutical group Myriad Genetics, says that Phase II clinical data on its selective amyloid beta-lowering agent Flurizan (MPC-7869) in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease show that around a third experienced a clinically-significant slowing of mental decline.

The results demonstrate that patients with mild AD who received the 800mg twice-daily dose of Flurizan achieved 34%-45% slowing in decline on the three primary endpoints: activities of daily living; overall function; and cognitive ability.

However, those with moderate AD did not improve on the three primary endpoints, although they did show a positive trend on the Neuro-Psychiatric Inventory, a measure of psychiatric problems such as agitation, paranoia and anxiety that are very often seen in AD sufferers. Myriad is exploring the idea of further clinical studies in patients with moderate AD to explore this finding.