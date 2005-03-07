Myriad starts Ph I study of cancer drug

Myriad Genetics of the USA says it has initiated a second Phase I clinical trial of its cancer agent MPC-6827 to evaluate its potential for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The news caused the group's shares to rise 2.1% to $22.11 on the day of the announcement, March 1.
In preclinical studies, the agent reached an approximate 1,500% greater concentration in the brain versus the blood at a safe therapeutic dose for the treatment of peripheral tumors in mice. However, the company believes that much lower dosing in humans could result in levels of the drug in the brain sufficient for anti-tumor activity yet without peripheral toxicity.
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