Myriad To Study Outcomes Of BRCA1 Test

Myriad Genetics and the American College of Surgeons are to begin a long-term longitudinal study involving 1,000 woman undergoing BRCA1 genetic analysis, for vulnerability to breast and ovarian cancer. The study aims to demonstrate which of the BRCA1 mutations is most likely to predispose the woman to cancer, and what is the typical clinical outcome after treatment.
