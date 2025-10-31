Friday 31 October 2025

Myrio Therapeutics

An Australian biotech company developing next-generation T-cell immunotherapies for solid tumours.

The company’s platform is built on its proprietary Retained Display™ (ReD™) technology, which enables discovery of binders targeting peptide-HLA complexes derived from intracellular proteins. 

Myrio’s lead asset, PHOX2B PC-CAR T, is a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy entering human trials for high-risk neuroblastoma following U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application in May 2025. 

The company also announced a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health to advance additional solid tumour programmes. 

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Myrio is led by Dr Graeme Wald, CEO, and leverages global research and development partnerships. Its strategic focus is to expand therapeutic reach into previously undruggable intracellular targets through its ReD™ platform.

Latest Myrio Therapeutics News

Myrio partners with US schools to advance next-gen T-cell therapies
29 October 2025
