NAACP attacks lack of BiDil Medicare coverage

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has accused the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of "institutional racism," for failing to require all Medicare prescription drug plans to offer NitroMed's BiDil (isosorbide dinitrate/hydralazine hydrochloride), the only drug approved for a single ethnic group.
