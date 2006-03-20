Nabi gets US fast-track for NicVAX

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals says that NicVAX (nicotine conjugate vaccine), the company's novel, innovative and proprietary investigational vaccine being developed to treat nicotine addiction and prevent smoking relapse, has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

"We believe this is the first fast-track designation for a smoking cessation product candidate, which is unprecedented, and provides further validation for our unique approach to addressing nicotine addiction," stated Henrik Rasmussen, senior vice president, clinical, medical and regulatory affairs, at Nabi. "Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death in the western world, yet current smoking-cessation therapies do not effectively treat the root cause of the addiction. We believe the vaccine approach inherent to NicVAX will provide clear patient advantages and a strong differentiation from currently marketed and development-stage products," he added.

NicVAX is designed to cause the immune system to produce antibodies that bind to nicotine and prevent it from entering the brain. As a result, the positive stimulus in the brain that is normally caused by nicotine is no longer present, the company explains.