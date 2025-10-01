NABI polyclonal antibody trial

- North American Biologicals Inc, which has now been renamed NABI, has completed the enrollment of patients into its Phase II trial of Pseudomonas polyclonal antibodies, a candidate therapy for the prevention and treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. This has triggered a milestone payment from development partner Genzyme. Patients are still being enrolled into a European study, but this accrual should be completed by the end of the month.