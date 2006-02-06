Nabi's NicVax to enter Ph II concept study

USA-based Nabi Biopharmaceuticals has completed a Phase II dose-ranging study for its investigational vaccine for nicotine addiction, NicVAX, which was designed to assess its tolerability and antibody response at higher doses than those used in previous studies.

The firm says that, based on encouraging tolerability data it will next conduct a full Phase II proof-of-concept study. Importantly, the vaccine manufactured for this Phase II study has been produced on a commercial scale in an optimized formulation at the company's vaccine facility in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

According to the firm, the study design will incorporate recommendations from a newly-formed scientific advisory panel comprised of scientific and clinical experts in smoking cessation. The panel will also provide input to the company on other aspects of the NicVAX development program.