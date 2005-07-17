Nabi's StaphVax sees positive Ph IIb data

The USA's Nabi Biopharmaceuticals has released positive results from the first in a series of immunogenicity studies of StaphVAX (Staphylococcus aureus polysaccharide conjugate vaccine), its Phase III investigational vaccine designed to prevent the most prevalent strains of this bacterium.

The two-part, six-month, Phase IIb immunogenicity study was double-blinded through the first six weeks following vaccination and included a total of 120 patients from 15 cardiovascular surgery centers across the USA.