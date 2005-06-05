Nabi starts 1st human trial of epidermidis vacc

US group Nabi Biopharmaceuticals has initiated the first human clinical study of a vaccine to prevent Staphylococcus epidermidis infections in high-risk patients, which include neonates, subjects with in-dwelling catheters and those undergoing certain types of surgery.

The double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase I trial is designed to evaluate the safety and immune response of the vaccine in up to 48 patients at four different dosage levels. In each of the four, 12-subject dose-groups, nine will be given the vaccine and three a placebo. Results are expected to be announced in the second half of 2005, the firm said.

Henrik Rasmussen, senior vice president of clinical, medical and regulatory affairs at the company, noted that the trial "provide an important addition to StaphVAX in the war against multi-drug resistant hospital-acquired bacterial infections."