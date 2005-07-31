Nabi starts Ph I trial of S aureus 336 vaccine

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals of the USA has initiated a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I study of its Staphylococcus aureus vaccine, which is being evaluated for the prevention of type 336 infections in at-risk patients, such as those receiving dialysis or undergoing invasive surgery.

This trial will assess the safety and immune response of the vaccine in up to 48 subjects at four different dosage levels. Each dose group will include 12 patients, nine receiving the type 336 vaccine and three placebo. Data is expected in the second half of this year, the company noted.