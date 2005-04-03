NAFTA: AHF warns Mexico over HIV/AIDS drug access

As US President George W Bush and Mexican President Vicente Fox conclude the North American Free Trade Agreement meeting this week in Texas, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation has urged officials and drug company executives on both sides of the border to reconsider drug patent laws and enforcement, which, it says, severely restrict access to life-saving AIDS drugs in Mexico.

The AHF says that NAFTA's patent protections restrict crucial public health flexibilities and safeguards allowed for under the World Trade Organization's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Agreement and, as a result, impedes Mexico's ability to adequately respond to its domestic HIV/AIDS crisis.