NAFTA Guarantees Canadian Health Services Protection

The Canadian government has reached agreement with the Mexican and US governments guaranteeing Canada's health services will be exempt from foreign competition under the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada had said there was no need for such protection, but took action after the provinces and territories went ahead with plans to list health care as one of the areas they wished sheltered from trade.

Some Canadians have worried that, under NAFTA, giant health care companies could enter the Canadian market and undercut publicly-supported medical facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Federal officials insisted that a phrase in the accord already protected social services provided for "public purpose," but critics said it was unclear. Health Minister David Dingwall said the new agreement eliminated all possible ambiguity.