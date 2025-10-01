NAFTA Guarantees Canadian Health Services Protection

The Canadian government has reached agreement with the Mexican and US governments guaranteeing Canada's health services will be exempt from foreign competition under the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada had said there was no need for such protection, but took action after the provinces and territories went ahead with plans to list health care as one of the areas they wished sheltered from trade.
Some Canadians have worried that, under NAFTA, giant health care companies could enter the Canadian market and undercut publicly-supported medical facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Federal officials insisted that a phrase in the accord already protected social services provided for "public purpose," but critics said it was unclear. Health Minister David Dingwall said the new agreement eliminated all possible ambiguity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze