NAFTA "Investor-State" Suit Against Canada

The first lawsuit involving a little-known provision of the North America Free Trade Agreement has been brought against the Canadian federal government, and lawyers predict this could be the first of as many as a thousand cases by next year.

Mexican drugmaker Signa SA de CV and its Canadian joint-venture partner Apotex Inc are suing the government for C$50 million ($36.8 million) under NAFTA's Chapter 11 "investor-state" provisions, claiming that federal regulations are preventing them from selling a generic version of Bayer's Cipro (ciprofloxacin). The generic was approved for sale in Canada, but approval was then removed after Bayer filed for an order of prohibition under Canada's patented medicine regulations of 1993. These state that a drug company which claims that its patents would be infringed by the presence on the market of a generic is automatically granted a 30-month injunction barring the rival, which then has to undergo a further review process even though it has already been approved for the market.

Regulations Contravene NAFTA And GATT According to the generics companies, the 1993 Regulations contravene Article 1105 of NAFTA, which guarantees investors the right to due process and fair treatment. They also violate NAFTA and the general Agreement on tariffs and Trade by singling out drug companies for special treatment on patent issues, say the companies, pointing out that a patent dispute concerning any other type of product would not mean an automatic injunction but would be resolved in the courts.