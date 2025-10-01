NAFTA "Investor-State" Suit Against Canada

The first lawsuit involving a little-known provision of the North America Free Trade Agreement has been brought against the Canadian federal government, and lawyers predict this could be the first of as many as a thousand cases by next year.
Mexican drugmaker Signa SA de CV and its Canadian joint-venture partner Apotex Inc are suing the government for C$50 million ($36.8 million) under NAFTA's Chapter 11 "investor-state" provisions, claiming that federal regulations are preventing them from selling a generic version of Bayer's Cipro (ciprofloxacin). The generic was approved for sale in Canada, but approval was then removed after Bayer filed for an order of prohibition under Canada's patented medicine regulations of 1993. These state that a drug company which claims that its patents would be infringed by the presence on the market of a generic is automatically granted a 30-month injunction barring the rival, which then has to undergo a further review process even though it has already been approved for the market.
Regulations Contravene NAFTA And GATT According to the generics companies, the 1993 Regulations contravene Article 1105 of NAFTA, which guarantees investors the right to due process and fair treatment. They also violate NAFTA and the general Agreement on tariffs and Trade by singling out drug companies for special treatment on patent issues, say the companies, pointing out that a patent dispute concerning any other type of product would not mean an automatic injunction but would be resolved in the courts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze