- Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden will begin human clinical testing in about a month of a naked DNA vaccine against HIV. The vaccine consists of single genes from HIV which are injected into muscle, in the hope that the sequences will migrate into the cell's nucleus and start producing antigenic protein, according to Britta Wahren, an investigator at the Institute. The Karolinska Institute is collaborating with the Swedish Institute for Infectious Disease Control and the Soder Hospital in Stockholm. No corporate partnerships have been signed.
