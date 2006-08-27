Nanobec to validate nanobacteria research

Florida USA-based Nanobec Pharmaceuticals, a life sciences firm focused on the detection and treatment of nanobacteria, says that it has entered into an agreement with researchers from the Shantou University Medical College in Guangdong, China, to undertake research which validates the hypothesis that nanobacteria promote gallstones. The work builds on the initial research published by the Chinese group in a paper titled: "An animal model of black pigment gallstones caused by nanobacteria."
Nanobec said that if the proof is validated it may have wider implications, particularly regarding kidney stones and and breast cancer calcifications which display similar characteristics to this type of gallstone. The firm added that it expects to complete the research by the end of the year.
