Nanogen and Fisher Sci expand R&D accord

US companies Nanogen, a developer of advanced diagnostic products, and Fisher Scientific International say they have expanded their relationship to include an R&D collaboration in molecular diagnostics. This agreement complements Fisher's equity investment in Nanogen announced in March.

The companies agreed to share technology and patent rights specifically for the development, manufacture and marketing of new molecular diagnostic products. Under the deal, Fisher may provide up to $10.0 million in total during 2007 and 2008 for the R&D of infectious disease and molecular diagnostic tests that will be mutually agreed upon. The extensive knowledge, intellectual property and capabilities of both companies will enable molecular diagnostic products to be brought to the market more quickly.

Additionally, Nanogen and Athena Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fisher, have agreed to develop, manufacture and market products based on Athena's proprietary biomarkers for research and for in vitro diagnostic use.