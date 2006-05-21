Nanogen/Jurilab enter diabetes test accord

Nanogen, a USA-based developer of diagnostics, has entered a collaboration agreement with Oy Jurilab, a Finnish genomics company, which is centered on the validation and identification of new prognostic markers for type 2 diabetes, one of the leading causes of death in the USA.

Nanogen noted that there are 20 million US children and adults living with the condition, adding that many of them are undiagnosed until they develop complications. This is why its chief executive, Howard Birndoff, believes that "combining genetic data about risk with early intervention strategies can have a significant impact on reducing disease incidence and severity." Through the current agreement, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, Nanogen will gain access to markers identified by Jurilab in genome-wide screens and both firms will validate the diabetes associations of these markers in populations outside Finland.