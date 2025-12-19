A private, clinical-stage oncology company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company develops locally delivered oncology formulations intended for use across multiple solid tumor settings.

Founding and History

NanOlogy was established in 2015 to develop oncology formulations enabled by particle engineering technology designed for local drug delivery. The company was formed through collaboration involving CritiTech Particle Engineering Solutions and DFB Pharmaceuticals. NanOlogy has since advanced a portfolio of locally delivered oncology programs and expanded into pediatric brain tumors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

NanOlogy focuses on solid tumor oncology, with an emphasis on increasing drug exposure at the tumor site while limiting systemic toxicity. Target indications described by the company include:

Pancreatic cancer

Lung cancer

Bladder cancer

Ovarian and peritoneal cancers

Prostate cancer

Cutaneous and dermal tumors

Pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

NanOlogy’s platform is based on Large Surface Area Microparticles (LSAMs), which are microparticles of pure drug engineered for local administration. These formulations are designed to form a local drug depot, allowing sustained release directly at the disease site. Delivery routes vary by indication and may include intratumoral, peritumoral, intraperitoneal, intravesical, or administration to the surgical resection bed.

The company has developed LSAM formulations of established oncology agents, including taxanes and platinum-based chemotherapies.

Key Personnel

H. Paul Dorman – Founder and Chairman

(Additional leadership and scientific roles are disclosed by the company across product development, formulation, and medical functions.)

Strategic Partnerships

NanOlogy’s technology platform is enabled by a long-standing relationship with CritiTech Particle Engineering Solutions, which provides the underlying particle engineering process. The company also engages academic, clinical, and pharmaceutical partners to support formulation development and clinical execution.

FAQ Section

What is NanOlogy’s core science and biotech platform?

NanOlogy’s core platform is LSAM-based local drug delivery, which uses engineered microparticles of pure drug to enable sustained release directly at tumor sites.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does NanOlogy focus on?

NanOlogy focuses on solid tumor oncology, including adult and pediatric cancers, with a particular emphasis on tumors suitable for local administration strategies.

What programs and products are in NanOlogy’s clinical pipeline?

The company has advanced multiple investigational LSAM programs, including formulations of paclitaxel, docetaxel, and cisplatin. These programs span early- to mid-stage clinical development depending on indication, with a pediatric DIPG program currently in IND-enabling development.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

Recent updates have included expansion into pediatric brain tumors and continued advancement of LSAM-based oncology programs across multiple solid tumor settings.

What clinical trial data and results has NanOlogy announced?

NanOlogy has completed several clinical studies across solid tumor indications. Results are generally reported in terms of feasibility, safety, and localized drug exposure rather than systemic efficacy comparisons.

What are NanOlogy’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Near-term regulatory milestones include completion of IND-enabling studies for the DIPG program and preparation for first-in-human evaluation, alongside continued clinical development of adult oncology programs.

Who comprises NanOlogy’s leadership team and what is their track record?

NanOlogy is led by executives and board members with experience in pharmaceutical development, formulation science, regulatory strategy, and oncology operations, supported by long-standing expertise in particle engineering and local drug delivery.