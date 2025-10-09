Thursday 9 October 2025

NanoPhoria Bioscience

A Milan-based biotech company developing a delivery platform for biologic therapeutics targeted to the heart.

Its technology uses inorganic calcium-phosphate nanoparticles capable of carrying peptides, RNAs, or aptamers; these nano-carriers can be formulated for inhalation or other administration routes to achieve tissue-selective targeting. 

The company’s lead program, NP-MP1, is a first-in-class peptide designed to modulate cardiac L-type calcium channels, with the goal of improving ejection fraction in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). NanoPhoria intends to push NP-MP1 through IND-enabling studies, early clinical development, and manufacturing scale-up using its lung-to-heart “nano-in-micro” delivery approach. 

In October 2025, NanoPhoria announced a €83.5 million Series A financing round, led by XGEN Venture, Sofinnova Partners, and CDP Venture Capital, with Panakès Partners and another undisclosed investor participating. This round is among the largest ever for an Italian biotech at Series A level. 

Earlier in 2025, NanoPhoria was awarded €17.5 million from the European Innovation Council Accelerator program (including €2.5 million grant + €15 million conditional equity) to support development of its platform and lead candidate. 

Founded in 2022 as a spin-off from Italy’s National Research Council (CNR), NanoPhoria is led by CEO Claudio De Luca, who co-founded the company. The board includes Dr. Suman Shirodkar, who serves as Chair.

