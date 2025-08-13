Wednesday 13 August 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nanotein Technologies

A company founded in 2019 in Berkeley, California, developing reagents that help advance cell therapy manufacturing.

Its flagship NanoSpark platform produces soluble, protein-based activators that promote the growth, potency, and quality of immune cells such as T cells and natural killer (NK) cells — key components in cancer immunotherapies like CAR-T and NK cell treatments. Current products include STEM-T and GROW-NK, which are used in both research and early clinical manufacturing settings.

In August 2025, Nanotein announced a strategic partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a global biopharma equipment and technology provider. As part of the deal, Sartorius will invest up to $3 million for a minority equity stake and become the exclusive worldwide distributor of Nanotein’s products. The agreement also covers co-development of new NanoSpark-based solutions aimed at streamlining and scaling cell and gene therapy production.

Nanotein, which closed a Series A round in August 2023, is led by co-founders Curtis Hodge (CEO) and Greg Hura (CSO). The Sartorius collaboration marks a significant commercial step, broadening access to Nanotein’s technology and positioning the company for growth in the fast-expanding cell therapy manufacturing market.

Latest Nanotein Technologies News

Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Nanotein partner to advance cell therapy manufacturing
11 August 2025
More Nanotein Technologies news >


