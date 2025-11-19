Wednesday 19 November 2025

NAPP LABS LAUNCH IN UK

27 March 1994

- Napp Laboratories has launched DF118 Forte (dihydrocodeine tartrate), a treatment for relief of severe and chronic pain, in the UK. The tablets are priced at L12.05 per 100 tablets.

