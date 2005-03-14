Naproxen is safe and effective when taken as directed

The USA's Leiner Health Products says that consumers should feel confident taking the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory naproxen to relieve arthritis and other types of minor pain safely and effectively. For over a decade, over-the-counter naproxen has demonstrated a clinically-proven track record as a safe and inexpensive way to manage pain, the firm noted.

This follows a statement by the US Food and Drug Administration that evaluation of data from the ADAPT (Alzheimer's Disease Anti-inflammatory Prevention Trial) study, which was designed to assess the long-term use of NSAIDs but was halted early on safety concerns (Marketletters passim), found that "preliminary information from the study showed some evidence of increased risk of cardiovascular events," when consumed in doses greater and longer than label recommendations.