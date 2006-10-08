Saturday 8 November 2025

Nastech completes response to FDA on osteoporosis spray

8 October 2006

US drug-delivery specialist Nastech has submitted a complete response to the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Generic Drugs regarding the potential for immunogenicity that might result from a possible interaction between calcitonin-salmon and chlorobutanol, the preservative in its anti-osteoporosis nasal spray.

Nastech's response consisted of an extensive comparison of its product with the reference listed drug, Novartis' currently-marketed calcitonin-salmon nasal spray, Miacalcin, using multiple analytical and bio-analytical methods. Neither peptide-preservative interactions nor peptide-peptide aggregation were affected by a change in preservative by any method evaluated. Data obtained using numerous different measurement techniques indicate that there is no evidence of a structural or conformational change in the peptide, and no increase in the potential to aggregate as a result of the preservative change, Nastech noted, adding that both immunoassay and bioassay studies indicate no difference associated with either preservative or an absence of preservative in the formulation.

The US firm says it will look forward to working with the FDA to seek to resolve any outstanding issues with the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application filing.

