Nastech says intranasal delivery can target brain

A Phase I trial reported by researchers at Nastech Pharmaceutical hasdemonstrated that intranasal delivery of apomorphine leads to preferential uptake of the drug into the cerebrospinal fluid, raising the prospect of using this route of delivery for a range of therapeutics that do not cross the blood-brain barrier.
Drugs normally reach the central nervous system via two routes: the brain capillary network and/or the CSF. In the capillaries, tightly-joined endothelial cells, as well as an astrocyte sheath located near the capillary basal membrane, combine to form the BBB, which is responsible for ensuring that foreign compounds, including many drugs, do not reach the CNS. Nastech's technology seems to offer a means of bypassing this barrier.
Following this discovery, Nastech intends to start new research programs looking at the use of intranasal delivery of compounds which may have activity in the treatment of major CNS diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.
