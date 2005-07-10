Nastech starts Ph I trial of PTH1-34

Nastech Pharmaceutical has initiated a Phase I pharmacokinetic evaluation of its intranasal parathyroid hormone (PTH1-34) as a therapy for osteoporosis. The study will use the group's advanced intranasal formulation and its Tight Junction drug-delivery technology, which enables needle-free delivery of drugs which would otherwise need an injection.
The trial is designed to determine the nasal absorption and safety of the PTH1-34 nasal spray versus the approved subcutaneous product, and marks the first of several to select the commercial formulation and appropriate dose.
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