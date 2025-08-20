Wednesday 20 August 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nasus Pharma

A clinical-stage specialty pharma company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, focused on developing needle-free, powder-based intranasal treatments for acute medical emergencies.

The company’s lead candidate, NS002 (FMXIN002), is an epinephrine powder nasal spray designed to replace traditional auto-injectors with a simple, fast-acting, needle-free option. In a published Phase II trial, 91% of participants reached clinically protective epinephrine levels within six minutes—compared to 55% for standard intramuscular injection—demonstrating both speed and higher absorption NS002 also shows excellent stability, retaining potency for at least five years at room temperature. 

Beyond NS002, Nasus previously developed NS001, a naloxone nasal powder for opioid overdose reversal, which is currently on hold pending strategic partnerships.

Leadership includes Dr. Dalia Megiddo, co-founder and CEO, and Udi Gilboa, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

In August 2025, Nasus completed its IPO on NYSE American, raising $10 million by selling 1.25 million shares at $8 each under the ticker NSRX. The net proceeds will support NS002’s continued clinical development—likely through pivotal trials and manufacturing—as well as general corporate expenses.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nasus Pharma News

Nasus Pharma prices $10 million IPO
14 August 2025
More Nasus Pharma news >


Today's issue

IQWiG finds no added benefit for Columvi in late-line lymphoma
Biotechnology
IQWiG finds no added benefit for Columvi in late-line lymphoma
19 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA guidance sharpens survival measures in cancer drug trials
19 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Viking slumps, despite positive read out for VK2735
19 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Trump’s DTC model will disrupt drug distribution channels
19 August 2025
Biotechnology
Roche pulls out of deal with Adaptive
19 August 2025
Biotechnology
Henlius Biotech announces licensing deals
19 August 2025
Biotechnology
Skyhawk links up with Merck KGaA on neuro meds
19 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze