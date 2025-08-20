Nasus Pharma

The company’s lead candidate, NS002 (FMXIN002), is an epinephrine powder nasal spray designed to replace traditional auto-injectors with a simple, fast-acting, needle-free option. In a published Phase II trial, 91% of participants reached clinically protective epinephrine levels within six minutes—compared to 55% for standard intramuscular injection—demonstrating both speed and higher absorption NS002 also shows excellent stability, retaining potency for at least five years at room temperature.

Beyond NS002, Nasus previously developed NS001, a naloxone nasal powder for opioid overdose reversal, which is currently on hold pending strategic partnerships.

Leadership includes Dr. Dalia Megiddo, co-founder and CEO, and Udi Gilboa, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

In August 2025, Nasus completed its IPO on NYSE American, raising $10 million by selling 1.25 million shares at $8 each under the ticker NSRX. The net proceeds will support NS002’s continued clinical development—likely through pivotal trials and manufacturing—as well as general corporate expenses.