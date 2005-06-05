National cancer inst debuts in France

Inca, the new French national cancer institute - an organization which will be responsible for all cancer-sector information, treatment and coordination - has been launched with a budget of 70.0 million euros ($88.0 million). This will rise to 80.0 million euros in 2006 and 100.0 million euros in 2007, it was announced.

The institute will have the task of coordinating the health care protocols in the country's seven regional cancer centers and the harmonization of biomedical R&D in public-sector organizations such as the CNRS and Inserm.

Additionally, it will focus on three main areas: clinical research; the biological and genetic characterization of tumors; and research in epidemiology and social science.