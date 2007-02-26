Natraceutical's 2006 net profit up 20%

Spanish biotechnology firm Natraceutical posted a full-year 2006 net profit of 4.5 million euros ($5.9 million), up 20% on the year before. The result is below target largely because some products and margins fell below expectations. The company is currently refocusing on profitable products, while net income was also affected by the acquisition of Forte Pharma last November. The firm's sales reached 90.7 million euros, almost double that in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze