Natrecor Shows Early Activity In Heart Failure

Scios Inc (formerly Scios Nova) has reported preliminary Phase II results of Natrecor (brain natriuretic peptide) for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure patients at the American College of Cardiology. The results indicate that the drug can improve heart function, and may act as a vasodilator.
Robert Cody of Ohio State University presented data on 49 patients with advanced CHF (NYHA Class III or IV) who received multiple injections of one of several doses of Natrecor or a placebo. The drug produced dose-related improvements in several heart function measures and was well-tolerated.
Scios has a number of Phase II dose ranging studies ongoing, which should enroll around 200 patients in total. Bolus injections and infusions are being used to determine optimal dosing and administration.
