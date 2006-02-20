Natural cold medicine shortens duration of acute bronchitis, new study finds

A new clinical study published in the medical journal EXPLORE - The Journal of Science and Healing, shows that a medicinal extract of Pelargonium sidoides roots, distributed in the USA by Nature's Way, as UMCKA COLDCARE, is an effective treatment of acute bronchitis, which is commonly associated with severe colds.

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 124 adult patients with acute bronchitis were treated with the P sidoides extract or placebo for seven days. Within the first four days, over two-thirds (68.8%) of the P sidoides treatment group reported improvement, compared to only one-third (33.3%) of the placebo arm.

After seven days, nearly 80% of the P sidoides group was able to resume daily activities, whereas less than half of the patients given placebo could do so. The study concluded that treatment with the natural extract resulted in complete recovery or major improvement in 85% of patients, compared to 30% for placebo. P sidoides was well-tolerated with no major adverse events reported.