Natural cold medicine shortens duration of acute bronchitis, new study finds

A new clinical study published in the medical journal EXPLORE - The Journal of Science and Healing, shows that a medicinal extract of Pelargonium sidoides roots, distributed in the USA by Nature's Way, as UMCKA COLDCARE, is an effective treatment of acute bronchitis, which is commonly associated with severe colds.
In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 124 adult patients with acute bronchitis were treated with the P sidoides extract or placebo for seven days. Within the first four days, over two-thirds (68.8%) of the P sidoides treatment group reported improvement, compared to only one-third (33.3%) of the placebo arm.
After seven days, nearly 80% of the P sidoides group was able to resume daily activities, whereas less than half of the patients given placebo could do so. The study concluded that treatment with the natural extract resulted in complete recovery or major improvement in 85% of patients, compared to 30% for placebo. P sidoides was well-tolerated with no major adverse events reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze