Republican-dominated King County Council, which governs the greater Seattle area of the USA, has voted to set up the nation's first government-subidized natural medicine clinic. In the naturopathic health clinic, diet, exercise, vitamins and treatments such as acupuncture will take precedence over drugs and conventional treatments. Officials still have to decide if state, federal or county money will be used to pay the estimated $1-$2 million operating cost of the clinic.