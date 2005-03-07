Nautilus completes 7.25M-euro financing

France's Nautilus Biotech, a private protein pharmaceutical company, has announced the completion of a 7.25 million-euro ($9.6 million) round of financing with a syndicate led by Auriga Partners. Along with existing investors, Matignon Technologies, funds managed by Edmond Rothschild Investment Partners, FCJE (CDC PME, Caisse de Depots) and Pre-IPO Invest, Auriga Partners, 123 Venture and Creabilis Biotech have taken up the placing.
Nautilus will use the proceeds to take its lead product Belerofon (improved interferon alfa-a) into an Investigational New Drug trial and move its next-generation, long-lasting, non-pegylated IFN-b into advanced preclinical development.
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