Nautilus raises $11.3M to fund lead products

Nautilus Biotech, a French biotechnology firm, has raised 8.4 million euros ($11.3 million) in funding, with investors in this round including Creabilis Biotech, Ed de Rothschild Investment Partners, Auriga Partners, Matignon Technologies, Pre-IPO Invest, FCJE, 123 Ventures and Genopole.

According to the firm, the proceeds will be used to fund the initial clinical development of Nautilus Biotech's two lead products, Belerofon and Vitatropin which are, respectively, proprietary variants of human interferon-alpha and human growth hormone, each with a single amino acid replacement, making them both long-lasting in serum following injection and orally-available.