NAV's Certiva Vaccine Approved In USA

5 August 1998

North American Vaccine has received marketing approval in the USA for avaccine based on diphtheria, tetanus and NAV's acellular pertussis component, Certiva. The company says it has also become "the first independent vaccine manufacturer to clear the many hurdles required to enter the US pediatric vaccine market in more than a decade."

Certiva is indicated for use in active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough in infants and children from six weeks to seven years of age, and will be launched in the USA in September. The vaccine will be marketed and distributed there by the Ross Products division of Abbott Labs to private physicians and managed care markets, and by NAV to government purchasers, including state governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine will join three other DTaP vaccines in the USA, from Wyeth-Ayerst (Acel-Imune), SmithKline Beecham (Infanrix) and Pasteur Merieux Connaught (Tripedia). It has been approved for all five administrations of the recommended DTaP vaccination schedule, given at two, four, six and 15-20 months and at age four to six years.

