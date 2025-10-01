NCEs In 1995: A Good Range Of Novel Drugs

The tally of New Chemical Entities launched onto world markets in 1995 reached a total of 42, a similar number as has been seen in recent years. The range is perhaps somewhat more innovative than has been seen before, with fewer me-too products and more drugs which represent new modes of action and/or offer advantages over existing treatments. A complete listing is given in the table below.

It was a good year for the AIDS community; after several years of therapeutic stagnation two drugs which offer a real upward step in therapy were launched towards the end of the year. Glaxo Wellcome's Epivir (lamivudine) became the first non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor to reach the market and fulfilled its early promise by achieving hitherto unprecedented effects on surrogate disease markers when given in combination with the gold-standard Retrovir (zidovudine). Moreover, Hoffmann-La Roche launched the first ever HIV protease inhibitor in the form of its Invirase (saquinavir) product, opening the way for combination therapy targeting more than one viral process.

In the cancer arena, the first monoclonal antibody to be approved as a treatment in oncology, Centocor's Panorex (17-1A), was launched in Germany for adjuvant therapy of advanced colorectal cancer. The first agent specifically designed to act as a chemoprotectant in patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, US Bioscience's Ethyol (amifostine) was also launched after its sponsor confirmed that it could prevent some of the toxicities of anticancer drugs without protecting tumor cells. Amifostine, which inhibits the DNA-damaging effects of cytotoxics, was cleared for use in patients with ovarian cancer who receive treatment with cyclophosphamide and cisplatin.